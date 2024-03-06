KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Luxury fashion and accessories brand Aigner recently launched its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection in KL.

The emphasis on craftsmanship and quality materials that defined the arts and crafts movement in the mid-19th century strongly influenced this collection.

Many local celebrities attended the preview at Aigner in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, which featured a runway show.

Familiar faces included Azrel Ismail, Wanna Ali, Nadia Brian, Tong Bing Yu, Yaya Zahir, Riena Diana and Riz Amin.

Actor Azrel Ismail (left) and actress Wanna Ali were among local celebrities who attended the preview. — Picture courtesy of Melium

At Aigner, the love for details and craftsmanship has always been at the heart of the brand and it is these values celebrated in the new season and translated into sophisticated creations.

Inspired by the art movement, the collection picks up on the theme of floral prints, among others.

In a campaign shot by renowned fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura at Lake Como, Aigner’s signature Cybill Honeysuckle - inspired by the pints of William Morris — is beautifully captured.

Meanwhile, the Farah and Serena ranges blend harmoniously in the same campaign.

The Delia series consisting of a half-moon bag and a top handle bag is elegantly presented while the Diadora series is photographed with outfits in light blue with summery flair.

This collection is now available at Aigner Pavilion KL, Suria KLCC and Lalaport BBCC.