PARIS, Jan 20 — What are the priorities of Generation Z women? Personal development, and more specifically well-being, seem to be at the heart of their aspirations, far ahead of a successful professional career, according to a recent survey of Gen Z women in France, Italy, the UK and Spain.

If there’s one generation that’s hard to grasp and decipher, it’s undoubtedly Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2010. From professional aspirations to well-being and romantic relationships, Gen Z often fascinates and sometimes raises questions among their older counterparts.

But if one thing’s for sure, it’s that these young people seem determined to break with previous generations and establish new codes that suit them better. And this is true in many areas, including consumerism and the workplace. In fact, a host of studies and surveys are attempting to lift the veil on the professional aspirations of Gen Z, revealing, in particular, a quest for meaning and flexibility.

A survey of European Gen Z women, conducted by Censuswide for the Intimina brand, now reveals that self-esteem and mental health are among their top priorities, far ahead of a successful professional career.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 per cent) put self-confidence at the top of their aspirations and priorities, just ahead of their mental health (62 per cent), and the importance they place on their body image (47 per cent).

Career success then follows, with 45 per cent of votes. It should be noted that the age of the respondents — between 13 and 20, and therefore not, or only just, arriving in the professional world — may partly explain these results.

For these young women, friends and family act as a pressure relief valve. Six out of ten say they talk to friends to improve their mental well-being, compared with 51 per cent who turn to family.

Almost half (47 per cent) of the women surveyed favour physical exercise to feel better mentally, while 31 per cent prefer creative activities and 22 per cent entrust their mental health to a professional.

It’s worth noting that some of the panel, undoubtedly the youngest, turn to teachers or educational advisors (14 per cent). Friends (54 per cent) and family (46 per cent) are also the preferred helpers when it comes to building confidence and self-esteem, although many women prefer to rely on their own personal achievements (38 per cent) or turn to social networks (26 per cent) or role models (16 per cent).

It’s not the first time that Gen Z, whether through surveys or studies, has expressed a willingness to put well-being before career success, or at least to have specific demands and expectations of the working world. And this can be expressed in a wide variety of ways.

Research has shown, for example, that Gen Zers value friendship in the workplace, while other studies have focused on their propensity to hop easily between jobs or to prioritise personal fulfillment even if that comes at the expense of salary. — ETX Studio

*Survey carried out in January 2024 by Censuswide on behalf of Intimina among 2,003 young women aged 13 to 20 in the UK, Italy, France and Spain.