KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The wait will not be long as it looks like Shake Shack is putting the final touches on its first store in Malaysia. During a recent visit to TRX for an event, our colleague Syefri snapped some photos of the outlet located on the same level as the upcoming Apple Store.

It is unclear if Shake Shack will be taking the whole two floors of the location, but based on its other locations around the world, they tend to have an area dedicated to the kitchen, and another just for patrons to sit down and eat. So the ground floor should be the kitchen and order counter while the upper floor will be a sitting area.

The location of the outlet is on the same level as the TRX City Park, The Exchange’s park within the mall. As you can see in the photo, the outlet is directly across the Apple Store so patrons can enjoy the park view and a view of Malaysia’s first official Apple outlet.

The official Facebook account for Shake Shack Malaysia is still not hinting when the opening date for the outlet will be, but the account is currently just sharing content to hype the opening of the outlet at The Exchange TRX. — SoyaCincau

