SHAH ALAM, March 1 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has commended Selangor police for their swift arrests in the recent mosque donation box theft case in Section 7, Shah Alam.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin specifically expressed his appreciation to Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar and Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol.

His Royal Highness said he views the theft seriously, regardless of who may be behind it, stressing that funds collected through mosque donation boxes are a trust of the Muslim community, sincere contributions from congregants meant for welfare, the upkeep of the house of Allah, and assistance to those in need.

“This trust must never be betrayed or misused,” His Royal Highness said.

The Sultan also credited the successful apprehension to the close cooperation between the police, mosque committee members and vigilant members of the congregation.

“It is this spirit of unity and concern within the community that serves as the strongest safeguard in preserving the sanctity of the mosque institution,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said all individuals found guilty must face appropriate punishment in accordance with the law.

Firm action, he said, is essential as a reminder and lesson to all that any act which defiles the sanctity of the house of Allah and betrays the trust of the Muslim community will not be taken lightly.

The Sultan expressed hope that the incident would serve as a shared lesson and further strengthen public awareness to protect, preserve and uphold the dignity of mosques as sacred and respected religious institutions. — Bernama