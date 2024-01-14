IPOH, Jan 14 — Mohd Shukri Amal, 56, the creative mind behind Amarru Jeans Repair has devoted an impressive 38 years to perfecting his craft of repairing and altering jeans with an unwavering passion.

He says his first priority is quality, which is closely followed by seeking to understand the wants of his customers.

Mohd Shukri, affectionately known as ‘Mat’ among friends and patrons unravelled the secret behind his customers’ unwavering trust, revealing a tale where passion meets precision.

“Picture it as an 80-20 rule,” he said animatedly.

“Eighty per cent is about fulfilling the customer’s desires. The remaining 20 per cent is craftsmanship. Blend these seamlessly and customer satisfaction is a guarantee, InsyaAllah.”

“I’ve held tight to these principles since the day the shop first opened. Rarely do my customers revisit dissatisfied,” he said when met by Bernama in his shop at Jalan Sultan Idris Shah.

Diving into the intricacies, Mat unveiled the importance of thread selection, the magic touch in the world of denim alteration saying it is all about seamlessly weaving the threads into the fabric of the repaired jeans.

Hence, he explained, a portion of the threads used needs to be imported from abroad, including Indonesia and Japan.

“Typically, these threads could cost up to thousands of ringgit. We also employ specialised sewing machines to ensure the stitching quality closely resembles the original stitches of the jeans,” he said.

The father of three clarified that the shop, open from 11am to 7pm, receives 15 to 20 orders daily for various jeans alterations customised to the tastes and preferences of customers.

“We offer services such as comprehensive alterations to the pant structure. We also undertake patching, cutting, slimming, and widening the pant legs.

“The prices for these processes range from RM7 to RM60 per pair, depending on the brand and material of the jeans,” he added.

Mohd Shukri recounted that his interest was sparked in Form Four when a friend asked him to mend a pair of torn jeans.

“I willingly repaired the jeans using my late mother’s sewing machine and did not charge any fee. From there, I honed my skills in jeans repair without any formal education.

“I taught myself by repeatedly undoing and restitching the stitches on jeans until I became proficient. After completing school, I tried my luck in Ipoh. I boldly opened a (jean repair) shop with my savings and here I am today,” he shared.

Mohd Shukri mentioned that the number of customers placing orders usually triples or increases fivefold during festive seasons, especially during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, Badrul Hisham Baharom, 54, who happened to be in the shop, said that he has been a loyal customer of Amarru Jeans for the past 15 years.

As a public relations officer at a local housing company, he explained that one of the main reasons for his loyalty to the shop is the finely crafted and quality stitches.

“Moreover, he (Mohd Shukri) understands the style I desire for each pair of jeans I bring in. The quality of his stitching is top-notch, and the prices are very reasonable,” he added. — Bernama