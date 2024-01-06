KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A Perodua Bezza owner, S. Nagakanni, who claimed that her vehicle purchased last October was faulty and broke down within eight hours of purchase, says Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has agreed to repurchase her car at the full price.

In a Facebook post, Nagakanni stated that she no longer needs to pay monthly installments for the faulty car, and all previous payments would be refunded to her.

“Perodua has finally agreed to repurchase my car at the full price! With this decision, I no longer have to pay for the car, and all previous payments will be refunded to me.

“Perodua also offered me the option to buy a second car at the same monthly loan rate or to reject this offer and purchase another car,” she said.

Nagakanni mentioned that she was given seven days to decide whether to accept the offer.

She also expressed gratitude to the public for supporting her in reclaiming her rights as a consumer.

“I am grateful to all of you. The struggle to demand rights from a big company is not easy for someone like me, just an ordinary clerk. But I learned something, even though we are small like ants, if we unite, regardless of colour and race, we will succeed,” she said.

Previously, a post by Nagakanni claiming that the newly purchased vehicle only lasted for eight hours before breaking down, had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said it was high time for the government to enact new laws to prevent similar issues from recurring.

He mentioned that Nagakanni might be the luckiest person in the country to have received a replacement car from a car maker, but emphasised that without the pressure from social media, Nagakanni might have had to bear the losses herself.

“After her ordeal went viral, and netizens applied a lot of pressure on the car manufacturer, finally, the national carmaker agreed to buy back her car.

“While it is honourable for the carmaker to replace the car for Nagakanni, this is almost unheard of for a carmaker to exchange a defective newly-sold car with another new car in Malaysia, without first bringing the matter to court. At the same time, others may not enjoy the same outcome but may have to suffer the losses, especially when they purchase their cars on hire purchase,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama