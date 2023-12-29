PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has announced that nominations for National Arts Award (ASN) 2024 are open from today until February 24, 2024.

ASN is the highest recognition for arts practitioners, contributors, and artists in Malaysia and the Malaysian government’s highest award to individuals for excellence and outstanding contributions in various artistic fields, including music, dance, acting, crafts and visual arts.

Motac in a statement today, said ASN 2024 features three categories where the National Artiste Award will honour one recipient, five recipients will be recognised under the Arts Practitioners Award, and three recipients will take home the Arts Supporter Award.

The Arts Practitioners Award category recognises practitioners in music, dance, acting, crafts and visual arts, while the recipients of Arts Supporter Award are categorised under media, corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations.

It said the National Artiste Award winner will receive RM60,000 in cash, an award certificate, a trophy and first-class medical treatment facilities at government hospitals, while the recipients of the Arts Practitioners Award will take home a cash prize of RM30,000, a certificate and trophy and recognised as “seniman tamu”.

The three winners of the Arts Supporter Award will each receive RM10,000 in cash, a certificate and a trophy, it added.

“Nominations must be submitted through the ASN 2024 nomination form, and supporting documents must be sent via email to the director-general of the department/agency chairing the nomination committee in their respective categories,” read the statement.

Further information on ASN 2024 can be obtained at www.motac.gov.my. — Bernama