KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Charge Point Operator, ChargeSini, has deployed its DC chargers at three Mydin outlets at Melaka and Penang. Depending on the site, the deployed DC chargers can deliver up to 80kW and all of them use kWh-based pricing.

ChargeSini 60kW DC chargers at Mydin Pulau Sebang and Jasin, 80kW at Mydin Bukit Mertajam

In Melaka, ChargeSini has deployed 60kW DC chargers with two CCS2 nozzles at Mydin Pulau Sebang (Level G Pillar E03) and Mydin Bandar Jasin Bestari (At the entrance beside the food court). Over in Penang, the CPO has deployed an 80kW DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles at Mydin Bukit Mertajam.

ChargeSini and Mydin have recently signed an MoU to deploy a total of 24 EV charging stations at Mydin outlets nationwide. It aims to deploy chargers at 12 outlets this year and for another 12 outlets in early 2024.

ChargeSini kWh-based EV charging pricing at Mydin outlets

ChargeSini EV charging rates at Mydin. — SoyaCincau pic

ChargeSini has recently transitioned from per-minute to per-kWh pricing for its EV chargers. The three Mydin locations are charging RM1.19 per kWh for 60kW and below, and RM1.29 per kWh for 100kW and below. According to ChargeSini, the rates are dependent on the output kW received by your car instead of the charger itself. That means if your EV is consistently getting 60kW or below throughout the charging session, you’ll be charged the lower RM1.19 per kWh rate.

To prevent hoggers, ChargeSini has also installed automated parking barriers at its charging bays and users can prebook the chargers before arriving at the location. To activate these ChargeSini chargers, you can download the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. — SoyaCincau