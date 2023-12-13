KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — For over two years, the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world, stretching healthcare resources thin while prolonged lockdowns plunged millions of people into isolation.

Award-winning choreographer Kenny Shim tells this moving story on stage through a captivating visual and kinesthetic portrayal, Psychosynthesis.

Produced by Asia Ballet Theatre and Kenny Shim Dance Collective, Psychosynthesis is the first-full length contemporary dance production in Malaysia that blends together science and multimedia with innovative light and set designs.

After three attempts, Psychosynthesis finally debuted at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre last February.

Next month, Shim and his troupe of 24 local dancers are primed for their first tour outside the Klang Valley at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House in Johor Baru.

Describing Psychosynthesis as 'a labour of love', Shim said his personal experience grappling with isolation during the Covid-19 lockdowns and the ordeal of healthcare workers inspired him to choreograph the show.

“When the dancers are performing, they draw their strength from the sacrifices that healthcare workers went through while we stayed safe at home.

“Most of the dance positions, hand gestures and the dance partnering were derived from the research on Covid-19 pandemic.

“I translated the ideas into movement and it was a challenging process to transform facts into a visually captivating kinesthetic act.

“It was also difficult to re-enact emotions we experienced during pandemic on the stage, especially since we want to forget them,” he told Malay Mail.

Psychosynthesis, initially slated to debut between April and June 2021, was postponed due to the second round of movement control restrictions.

The second attempt to stage the show in November 2022 was cut short by the 15th general election (GE15).

Shim and his troupe will stage 'Psychosynthesis' at the Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House in Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Asia Ballet Theatre

For each round, Shim had to source new dancers since he could not retain some freelance dancers for a protracted period.

But, that came with a silver lining, he said.

“The quality of movement by the dancers has become much more layered and distilled.

“I also noticed and fine-tuned some intricate details of the dance after studying the videos of our previous performance,” he said.

Produced by Asia Ballet Theatre and Kenny Shim Dance Collective, Psychosynthesis will be staged on January 5 (8pm), January 6 (3pm and 8pm) and January 7 (3pm) at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House in Johor Baru.

Ticket prices range from RM99 to RM199. For tickets, visit https://www.cloudjoi.com/