KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Shortly after the first shipment of Tesla Model 3 units arrived in Malaysia a few days ago, the company organised the first handover ceremony to its first batch of customers this morning. The first ever Tesla Model 3 delivery took place at the Tesla Centre in Cyberjaya which is also the main office as well as the dedicated service and delivery centre in Malaysia.

During the handover event, Tesla’s Regional Director Isabel Fan welcomed the new owners to the Tesla family and provided a quick recap of Tesla’s developments in Malaysia so far including its EV charging and service network.

According to Tesla, there are four Tesla Supercharger locations as well as six Tesla Destination charging locations deployed in Malaysia so far. The Superchargers which can top up a Model 3 up to 282km in just 15 minutes are priced at RM1.25 per kWh while the Destination chargers (AC Charge points) are currently free to use until further notice.

During the event, Tesla also unveiled its Premium Connectivity data plan which enables Tesla owners to enjoy seamless data connection for music and video streaming, media, live traffic visualisation and more. The plan costs RM35.99 per month and it also has international roaming enabled, allowing users to stay connected when they drive their Tesla to Singapore or Thailand.

New Tesla owners can enjoy the Premium Connectivity plan free for the first 30 days and they can enable it from the Tesla app. All Tesla vehicles come with free Standard Connectivity for the first 8 years and it provides a basic connection for navigation.

Tesla Model 3 owners given a tour of Tesla Service Centre in Cyberjaya. ― SoyaCincau pic

Tesla Malaysia has also provided an early look at the first Tesla Service Centre which is located across the road from the Tesla Experience Centre in Cyberjaya. The service centre has a total of 10 bays and it is expected to open sometime next week. Take note that the Tesla Service Centre currently only accepts Tesla vehicles that are sold officially by Tesla Malaysia.

Unlike your traditional petrol-powered vehicle, Tesla has no scheduled service intervals and owners are only required to visit the centre when it is necessary. The EV can receive Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates and it supports remote diagnosis. If there are any issues with the vehicle, owners can contact Tesla directly via the app for any service request.

In addition to a physical Service Centre, Tesla Malaysia has also set up a 24/7 customer service hotline to provide assistance and to answer any questions from their customers. The hotline is operational all day including public holidays.

According to Tesla, they are not just focused on selling EVs and it is also important to provide the best service to their customers. Tesla is also appointing authorised service centres and body shops throughout the country and the first authorised body shop is said to be opening soon.

The Tesla Model 3 deliveries are happening at Cyberjaya throughout the coming weeks. For those who have ordered the Tesla Model Y, deliveries are only set to start sometime in early 2024.

To recap, the upgraded Tesla Model 3 is officially priced from RM189,000 for the standard RWD model and RM218,000 for the dual-motor Long Range model. The Tesla Model 3 RWD has a WLTP-claimed range of 513km and it can go from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range model has a longer WLTP-rated range of up to 629km and it boasts a 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 4.4 seconds. Both share the same top speed of 201km/h.

In case you missed it, you can check out our first drive with the upgraded Model 3 below. ― SoyaCincau