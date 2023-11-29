THE HAGUE, Nov 29 — The Dutch version of a new book about the British Royal Family has been withdrawn amid reports it accidentally revealed which royal commented about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s baby.

Publisher Xander said in a statement it was “temporarily withdrawing the book Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie from sale.”

“An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified,” the publisher added.

According to reports in the British media, the book inadvertently named the royal at the centre of a racism row that further widened the split between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the family.

In 2021, Meghan, who has a black mother and a white father, told US chat show host Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family asked how dark their unborn first child’s skin would be.

Then Prince Charles, now the king, dismissed claims that he was the royal involved. His son William told reporters: “We are very much not a racist family.”

Harry himself said he did not view the comment as “racist”, rather a case of “unconscious bias.”

But the revelations were described as a “bombshell” that pitched the royal family into a major crisis.

The Sunday Times reported that an understanding had been reached that Harry and Meghan would not raise the issue again, either in last year’s Netflix mini-series or Harry’s memoir Spare. — AFP