LONDON, Nov 3 — A number of motorcycle manufacturers are working on new technologies that will help their machines maintain stability in all circumstances, at low speeds and even when stationary. The idea is to eliminate the need to use a kickstand or put your foot down to keep the motorcycle balanced.

A two-wheeled vehicle capable of maintaining its balance automatically, without the need for a stand, is now possible thanks to a clever system of gyroscopes and moving masses guided by algorithms powered by artificial intelligence. There are several benefits to such technology. In concrete terms, it means that when a rider stops at a red light or needs to drop someone off, they no longer have to put their foot down. At very low speeds, this technology also eliminates the risk of falling.

A self-balancing Yamaha prototype is currently causing a stir at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, which runs until November 5 in Tokyo. The Motoroid2 features its own Active Mass Centre Control System (AMCES), which enables it to handle the stabilisation of the vehicle in real time. The design of the Yamaha Motoroid2 is also distinct in that it has no handlebars, but instead two handles on either side of the machine, but that’s another story...

While the most spectacular prototype on show in Tokyo is undoubtedly that of Yamaha, another Japanese manufacturer, Honda, is also in the game. In the past, Honda has presented a number of less advanced concepts based on the same intelligent weight distribution model. These systems can be activated or deactivated at will.

For the moment, this technology is being presented in prototype form, but it seems clear that a first production model equipped with this innovation will be released soon.

Earlier this year, Liger Mobility, an Indian manufacturer, announced its intention to bring the first scooter to feature a patented technology called AutoBalancing to market by 2024. The tech enables the scooter to balance itself automatically, even when stationary. — ETX Studio

