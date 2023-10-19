KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Cinema operator GSC has expanded its partnership with entertainment technology company, IMAX.

The expansion includes an agreement for the installation of six IMAX with Laser systems at five new GSC locations in Malaysia, according to PR Newswire.

Locations include one at the GSC branch in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) in KL, which will be opening soon, as well as an upgrade to the Southkey Megamall in Johor Baru.

Other new locations will be announced soon.

The new IMAX with Lasers systems will feature the next-generation 4K projection system with IMAX technologies for increased resolution and brighter images along with an IMAX 12-channel sound technology for the ultimate audio immersion experience.

GSC’s chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee said that the new agreement will bring the total of IMAX locations with GSC to nine, all of which will feature IMAX with Laser systems by 2027.

“As the first local cinema exhibitor to offer IMAX with Laser theatres to cater to the needs of action movie enthusiasts, our continued partnership with IMAX underscores our continuous commitment in bringing immersive cinematic experiences to moviegoers.

“With a total of nine GSC locations equipped with IMAX with Laser, this creates greater opportunities for us to showcase locally produced content in premium movie formats,” she said.

Malaysia is consistently ranked amongst the top 25 global markets for IMAX box office with a total of 11 IMAX locations currently in operation.

The growth sees the company going deeper into local films with IMAX debuting its first Malaysian release in August with Malbatt: Misi Bakara.