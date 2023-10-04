KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Packing for tropical destinations can be tricky as the wrong outfit could leave you feeling out of place throughout the trip.

Fortunately, that won’t be the case for those donning vacation-themed resort wear REHAT by homegrown multi-brand retailer Collabstore.

With island getaways making waves, the REHAT showcase features unconventional beach dresses, vacation-worthy tops and bottoms from top resort wear brands in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

'REHAT' features resort wear from renowned brands in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. — Picture courtesy of Collabstore

The brands include Angelique, Bill Keith, Bleu Natar and Binary Style. Minimalist Korean beauty brand Mixsoon also made its first foray into Collabstore.

Named after the Malay word for rest and leisure, REHAT is also Collabstore’s maiden thematic fashion showcase.

Inspired by Malaysia’s enchanting island resorts, the resort range displays the country’s flora and fauna motifs, which gives a striking contrast to Kuala Lumpur’s urban city landscapes.

The resort wear is inspired by Malaysia's rich natural landscapes. — Picture courtesy of Collabstore

Besides REHAT, Collabstore’s founder and fashion entrepreneur Richard Tsen hinted that the brand is on the verge of unveiling more exciting developments.

“This is just the beginning, as more exciting developments are on the horizon with the imminent opening of our second outlet,” said Tsen.

Collabstore is located at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.