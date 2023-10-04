KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Six months after his retirement as Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is back to work.

This time, the 60-year-old is attached with the Endocrine Institute at Putrajaya Hospital.

Sharing the news with his social media followers, Dr Noor Hisham said he would be having surgery sessions every Monday and his clinic would be in operation every Tuesday.

Dr Noor Hisham's return to duty comes as the institute, which began its operations as an endocrine unit in 2002 and was upgraded as an institute last April, started its operation last week.

The institute is equipped with 220 beds, intensive care unit, hybrid surgery theater and four operation theaters.

“May the Endocrine Institute further strengthen the medical services and the endocrine surgeries in the country and subsequently remain a centre of international excellence,” he said.

His followers welcomed Dr Noor Hisham's return to service.

Facebook user Khairil Anuar said once a doctor, always a doctor.

Dr Noor Hisham went on mandatory retirement on April 21 after serving the Health Ministry for 35 years.

He was regarded as a national hero when the country faced the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also among those at the forefront to convey the latest developments and the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.