KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The BYD Dolphin received quite a fanfare when it was launched in Malaysia almost two months ago. We expect it to be a common sight on Malaysian roads very soon but if you are one of those early adopters and are thinking of ways to make your Dolphin more standout than others, then this S-Sporty Freedom bodykit might be what you are looking for.

In case you are not familiar with the name, S-Sporty hails from Thailand and has been in the industry for 30 years. Over the years, it has designed body kits for numerous vehicles and has since also expanded its offerings to EVs including BYD Dolphin.

The S-Sporty Freedom bodykit for the Dolphin is designed to provide an additional touch of colour to the EV. — Screencap from s-sporty.com

In Malaysia, the S-Sporty body kits are distributed exclusively by AJ 4×4. Based in Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur, the company also distributes Koni shock absorbers for our market.

Coming back to the S-Sporty Freedom bodykit for the Dolphin, it is essentially designed to provide an additional touch of colour to the EV. Made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) polymer, the set also includes front and rear diffusers which helped the EV look a little bit more sporty.

There are six colours to choose from including blue, green, yellow, red, orange, and pink. If you are not too sure which colour to choose from, you can visit S-Sporty’s official website to check out reference renders for every single colourway of the Dolphin.

You can visit S-Sporty’s official website to check out reference renders for every single colourway of the Dolphin. — Screencap from s-sporty.com

Priced at RM2,400 inclusive of the installation fee, you can order the S-Sporty Freedom bodykit for Dolphin by placing a deposit of RM1,000 with AJ 4×4. The company said it takes around 3 to 4 weeks for the bodykit to arrive and once it is here, the installation process only takes around 2 hours to be completed.

In case you are wondering about other EVs that have also received bodykit treatment from S-Sporty, the list includes BYD Atto 3, Ora Good Cat, Neta V, MG ZS EV, Wuling Air EV, and Volt City EV. For more information, you can reach out to AJ 4×4 by sending a message through WhatsApp to 012-6075419 or via S-Sporty Malaysia’s Facebook page.

While we are still on the topic, don’t forget to check out our first hands-on experience with the BYD Dolphin Premium Extended right here. — SoyaCincau