IPOH, Sept 19 — Self-taught abstract artist Nell-Lynn Perera helps out with causes whenever she can, when the need arises.

From flooding in the east coast to the more recent flooding in Shah Alam, the tsunami in Japan to patients with medical conditions, Perera sells her paintings to help those in need.

This time, Perera is offering her acrylic on canvas 2016 piece K2 in aid of animal welfare organisation Homeless Paws of Manjung Strays — HPMS.

Perera said she drew K2 two days after a surgery and managed to complete the 180cm by 60cm artwork in three days.

“K2 is the second highest peak of the Himalaya range and the most dangerous mountain to climb.”

She drew the picture years after visiting Nepal where she saw the peak, adding the picture, in vertical form, was suitable for homes or even corporate offices.

On why she chose to help HPMS, Perera said she had known HPMS vice-president Joanne Low since their schooling years at Convent Sentul.

“Even since finding out she runs the shelter, I donate to them monthly,” the self-professed animal lover said.

She added she offered K2 to be put on sale as she had received good reviews for the painting.

“I felt it stood a better chance to be sold and to be able to help HPMS,” she said.

Meanwhile, Low said the painting will be on sale for RM6,000, with RM4,000 going to the shelter.

“A Certificate of Authentication will also be issued to the buyer and that will help the buyer if they decide to sell the painting in the future,” she said.

With a monthly operation cost of RM35,000 to run the shelter, which has more than 300 dogs, Low said every Sen counts.

“Besides food for the dogs, we also have to pay workers salary, veterinarian expenses and utility bills.”

The association also operates a pet taxi and sells various merchandise to raise funds.

For further details about the association, visit HPMS on Facebook or call 012-639 2297.