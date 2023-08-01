NEW YORK, Aug 1 — In salads, smoothies or straight from the tray, strawberries are a summertime treat for young and old alike. And that’s good news, considering that they’re packed with health benefits, as revealed by a new study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition. In fact, regular consumption of strawberries could improve cognitive function and lower blood pressure.

We all know that it’s recommended to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day to benefit from their fibre, their vitamin and mineral content, and by extension their health benefits. This is undoubtedly easier in summer, when a wide variety of fruit is available to help pair nutrition with pleasure. Strawberries are definitely high up on the list of tasty summer treats! And that’s just as well, since a new study shines light on their many health benefits. Conducted by researchers at San Diego State University, USA, and presented at the Nutrition 2023 event, this study builds on previous research reporting benefits for metabolic, cardiovascular and cognitive health.

Although the study involved a small sample group of 35 men and women aged 66 to 78, it nevertheless demonstrates the potentially positive impact of strawberries on many aspects of health. The researchers asked participants to consume either 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder — corresponding to two servings of strawberries — or a placebo, without being told which they were taking, every day for eight weeks. The scientists report that strawberry consumption increased cognitive processing speed by 5.2 per cent, lowered systolic blood pressure by 3.6 per cent, and increased antioxidant capacity by 10.2 per cent, compared with the placebo group.

“This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension,” said San Diego State professor and principal investigator on the study, Shirin Hooshmand, quoted in a news release. “We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, strawberries may not only play a role in cognitive function and cardiovascular health, but also help boost the immune system and protect cells from free radical damage. As for the fibre they contain, like many fruits, it facilitates intestinal transit and, more generally, improves digestive health. — ETX Studio