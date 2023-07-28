KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia will seek neurological care after being hospitalised for a ‘blackout fall’ in her home on Wednesday night (July 26).

According to her Instagram post, the model was having a ‘normal night after dinner’, sending her son Ashton, 13, to bed and walking downstairs to take her phone and bag.

Chia was sending off her friends and manager at 11pm before they noticed she had passed out and had fallen forward on the stairs.

She was rushed to a private medical centre and shared a quick Instagram update picture of her in a hospital bed saying that she was about to undergo surgery and was going to be okay.

Before the surgery, Chia shared a series of Instagram stories of her friends and family visiting and caring for her as she thanked them graciously.

Chia said that she had ‘significant’ external bleeding on her left brain among other small injuries, adding that a computed tomography (CT) scan showed no internal bleeding.

After her surgery, Chia posted a picture of a stitched injury on the left side of her head with a caption saying she was ‘feeling much better now’, telling her followers not to worry.

Despite recovering from the accident, Chia said that she doesn’t know why she suddenly fainted.

“No one knows and I know it’s dangerous, next, I need to see the neurology department to find out the cause,” Chia wrote on Instagram.

“The most important thing is that I’m okay now, thank you all for the love & concern, I’m sorry for making you all worry. I’ll be fine, recover soon and love you all.”