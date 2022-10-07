The 270-room hotel is said to complement Tropicana Cenang’s current seafront holiday homes. — Picture courtesy of Tropicana Corporation Berhad

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 —Tropicana Corporation Berhad and Marriott International have signed an agreement to build a new 270-room hotel in Langkawi.

Dubbed the Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa, the five-star property will be located at Tropicana Cenang.

Tropicana said in a statement yesterday (Oct 6) that this is its third collaboration with Marriott International, which comes amid increasing tourist and investor interest in Langkawi.

“Leveraging on the strategic location and increasing tourism footfall in Langkawi, we are confident that this 270-key hotel will draw a lot of interest from tourists.

“In addition, Tropicana Cenang is a unique mixed development offering residential, hospitality and commercial components,” said Tropicana group managing director Dion Tan during the signing ceremony on Thursday.

Marriott International Asia Pacific hotel development senior director Andree Susilo said the Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa expects to “offer urban conveniences as well as majestic skyline views of the surrounding, stunning Langkawi landscape.”

Recreational facilities within the hotel will include a spa, swimming pool and wading pool, fitness centre and a Kid’s Club.

Additionally, the resort will also feature a 4,305-sq ft ballroom, meeting rooms and pre-event areas.

The planned Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa will complement Assana Serviced Suites, Tropicana Cenang’s latest holiday homes comprising 831 modern seafront serviced suites.

Spanning 5.3 acres with an estimated gross development value of RM1.4 billion, Tropicana Cenang offers direct access to Pantai Cenang.