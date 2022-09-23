WAO Fest aims to raise awareness of issues affecting women and children, as well as WAO’s work. — Pictures courtesy of WAO and Instagram/ womensaidorg

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — Interested in learning more about gender equality while supporting women-owned businesses?

Check out the first ever Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) Fest, which begins today until Sunday, September 25 at The Square, Publika in Kuala Lumpur.

Set up in 1982, WAO is a non-profit organisation which offers free shelter, counselling and crisis support for women and children who have experienced abuse.

Through WAO Fest 2022, the organisation hopes to raise awareness on its work in advocating for the rights of women and children.

Aside from activities such as fitness classes, art workshops for children, and a bazaar, the festival also features a series of talks on issues affecting women and children.

Topics for the talks include child marriages in Malaysia, violence against women, and understanding child survivors of abuse.

Tomorrow’s festival day will see the launch of WAO’s programme for gender equality in the workplace, Level Up.

Level Up aims to bring together leaders from the private sector to collaborate and raise awareness on improving women's economic empowerment through gender equal workplaces.

Visitors can also make contributions to WAO through a fundraiser co-organised by The Social Publika throughout the festival.

