The highlight of Cartier’s party was a 10-minute light and drone show. Featuring over 300 drones, it formed the shape of a panther, the luxury brand’s famous emblem. — Picture courtesy of Cartier

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The sudden downpour of rain failed to dampen guests’ spirit at Cartier’s recent party.

In fact, it added to the event’s mystique. By the end of the night, many were calling it the party of the year.

With an invitation that promised ‘An Evening of Celebration’, the famed luxury brand gathered 300 guests including A-list celebrities and socialites at an unusual location recently.

It was to commemorate Cartier’s first public exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Into The Wild, which ran to packed crowds at Sentul Depot.

The venue — Sky Garden at KL’s newest skyscraper Permata Sapura — was transformed into a stunning landscape to complement the theme.

It had unobstructed views of the Petronas Twin Towers, which were lit in red.

As soon as the rain stopped, guests were ushered into the garden where they witnessed a 10-minute light and drone show.

Featuring over 300 drones, it was a feat never attempted before in KL.

The night also featured a surprise performance by Malaysian singer Misha Omar, who belted out classics including her hit Bunga Bunga Cinta.

“It was a fun evening filled with jewels, dancing and the most spectacular highlight, a drone show that literally lighted up the KL night sky,” said The TV host and fashionista Marion Caunter to Malay Mail.

“Indeed, a night to remember!”

Other guests spotted at the party were actor Awal Ashaari, squash legend Datuk Nicol David, singer-actor Alvin Chong, actress Scha Alya Yahya, singer Hael Husaini, actor Meerqeen, actress Anna Jobling and influencer Nazreem Musa.