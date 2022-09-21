The 'unexpected' visitor who frequented the stall for four days straight to steal Musang King. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Who would have thought that monkeys would take a liking to the much sought-after Musang King?

A incident in Singapore proved just that as a macaque returned four days in a row to consume the thorny fruit.

Fruit stall assistant Xiao Wei said a macaque was first identified at the Tampines Street 11 stall on Sept 14, MothershipSg reported.

“At that point, it was trying to steal bananas.

“But the bananas were on hooks so (the monkey) couldn't reach them.

“So I ended up chasing it away with a banana,” he said.

However, the sneaky visitor came again on the second day and snatched a Musang King that was on the shelf without Xiao Wei noticing.

Xiao Wei told television programme 8World that a customer said the macaque would carry the durian to the roof and open it.

“It always appears at about 7am to steal a durian.

“And then it climbs up to the roof to enjoy it in front of everyone.”

Xiao Wei pointed out that the price of a Musang King costs S$50 (RM162) and that the shop has suffered a loss of about S$200 (RM647).

He also said that feeding monkeys is an offence and he knows that he cannot inflict violence on them.

Feeding wildlife in Singapore is an offence and one can be charged a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM32,357), according to the island's National Parks Board.

Xiao Wei has informed the Tampines Town Council and the National Environmental Agency about the issue in hopes that the macaque will not disturb his customers.

.