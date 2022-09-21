Singer Aishah is thankful her five-year court case against the sponsor of a singing competition is finally settled. — Picture via Instagram/ aishahjmm

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Singer Datuk Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin has reached an out-of-court settlement with the sponsor of singing competition Gegar Vaganza (GV4). It was over a plot of bungalow land, which was one of the prizes for her win in 2017.

The Janji Manismu singer took to Instagram to announce the news and thanked her lawyer Mohammad Izwan Azmi for the matter.

Izwan, meanwhile, said Aishah had agreed to the terms of settlement.

"Congratulations to Datuk Aishah, the case has been completed. There was a proposal settlement from the sponsors and Aishah herself has agreed," he said in a clip also uploaded on Aishah's Instagram.

Speaking to mStar, Aishah, 57, said she was thankful the five-year case was over.

"Alhamdulillah, all has been completed. I am not a person who likes chaos but it needs to be settled. Now I can sit calmly.

"I would like to thank my lawyer for agreeing to take up the case. It really took five years before it was settled," she said.

Aishah was crowned the champion of GV4 in 2017 that came with a bungalow unit, RM100,000 cash prize, a holiday package as well as a set of jewellery sponsored by local entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida, along with a trophy.

However, Aishah revealed in 2018 that she had yet to receive her promised plot of land while also pointing out the diamond jewellery she received was fake.

Vida has since apologised to Aishah for the fake jewellery and offered her to choose the jewellery of her liking.

Last year, Aishah was reported by Harian Metro as saying that she had no choice but to proceed with legal action as she had waited four years for her prize of the plot of bungalow land.

"In the beginning, both sides had on and off meetings for over a year and they told us that their company was facing some troubles at that time."

"When they asked us for some time, we agreed to give them until February the following year which was already a year after GV4."

"However, they went silent, and it felt like they were ignoring us whenever we tried to get in touch,” she said.