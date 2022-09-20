A farmer in China cancelled his intention to sell his cow after it knelt in front of him when the buyer came to take it away. — Screen capture from YouTube/ D视频

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A farmer in Anhui Province, China, decided against selling his cow after it knelt before him when the buyer turned up to take the animal away.

China Times reported that no matter how the farmer, identified by his surname Yuan, tried asking it to stand up, the cow refused to do so. This forced Yuan to return the money paid by the buyer and cancel the transaction.

According to Yuan, the cow, which he had kept for more than six years, knelt in front of him as if appealing to him not to sell her off.

Initially, Yuan had negotiated the price with the buyer but upon seeing it kneeling before him, he decided against selling it.

Yuan, who has been a farmer since young, reportedly said this was his first time seeing a cow kneeling.

After the clip of the kneeling cow went viral, social media users said it has feelings too.

Others said it had been with the farmer for so long hence he should not sell it but continue keeping it.

“It only wants you as its owner,” a social media user commented.