Models present creations by Carolina Herrera at the Plaza Hotel during fashion week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2022. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colours of an unkempt garden.

“I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection,” said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favourite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, as well as an archival floral fabric book.

“The secret comes from the injections of black and the touches of the black accessories, giving it that little bit of mystery and sensuality.” Sexy yet sophisticated cutouts on dresses helped to create an unapologetic mix of glamour, beauty and joy.

Models at the Plaza Hotel sashayed to fun songs by Barbra Streisand designed to lift the mood on a gloomy day.

“We started with ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ and then we went to ‘Guilty’ and then we ended with ‘Hello, Dolly,’” Gordon said.

“So, if everyone wasn’t tapping their feet and humming those songs the rest of the day, I don’t know what’s wrong with them.” The show closed with the five women who are the face of the brand’s ‘Good Girl’ fragrance, led by supermodel Karlie Kloss. — Reuters