An Australian NGO is encouraging people to reach out and check in on their loved one's mental health. — Screencapture via Instagram @ruokday

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — When was the last time you reached out to someone in need and asked: “Are you okay?” That is the question Australians have been encouraged to ask their close ones on an annual R U OK? Day.

A mental health awareness campaign started in 2009, its goal is to encourage Aussies to reach out to loved ones struggling with mental health throughout the month of September.

Post-pandemic inflation, natural disasters and threats of war have made many Australians anxious about the future.

Recent studies have shown that 43 per cent of people rather have professionals be the people reaching out to victims of depression and anxiety.

Despite that, this Australian NGO believes it is important for everyone to check in on family and loved ones to spot the signs of poor mental health.

In an Instagram post, R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said no qualifications are needed to check in if someone is doing okay.

“Everyone experiences life’s ups and downs and in recent times there has been a lot to cope with,” Newton said.

“Listening and giving someone your time might be just what they need to help them through a difficult period.” The NGO was founded by the late Gavin Larkin whose father passed away from suicide. According to Newton, Larkin believed a single conversation could change a person’s life.

After losing his battle with cancer in 2011, R U OK? carries on Larkin’s mission.

Through outreach programmes, social media resources and celebrity endorsements, the NGO will continue to break stigmas and promote mental check-ins among Australians.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-5477933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]