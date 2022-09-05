Smith said that she would never stop surgery as she is able to create whatever look she desires, which adds to her confidence. — Picture via instagram/theserenasmith

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — An American woman has spent US$50,000 (RM224,000) on plastic surgery just to look like her idols — Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield and Anna Nicole Smith.

Serena Smith, 23, a reality TV star and musician has spent that amount of money in just six years since she was a teenager as it has also helped elevate her confidence whenever she goes out.

Some of her intensive surgeries include rhinoplasty (surgery that changes shape of nose) costing US$11,000 (RM49,357) to acquire a glamorous ‘Hollywood nose’ and less invasive procedures such as Botox and fillers in her lips.

Her recent surgery was a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in which she chose a reputable surgeon in North America to carry out the procedure.

“I am very happy with the results.

“I think they turned out great, the surgery completely changed my body proportions and gave me the curvier look I was after,” she told The New York Post.

However, Smith added that one has to be extremely cautious about who they choose to perform the surgery as she said that it’s the most dangerous plastic surgery with the highest death rate.

She added that a BBL involves taking fat from areas such as the stomach, back and flanks via liposuction and transplanting it to the buttocks and hips.

Due to the nature of the surgery, fat embolisms that see fat enter the bloodstream and cause a blockage are a real risk and most common complication.

“Recovery procedure is very intense, definitely the hardest so far. You have to wear a compression garment 23 hours a day for two months and it can get pretty uncomfortable.

“The most painful part of the recovery was the initial first two weeks as I was sore all over covered in bruises and very swollen.” Smith added that despite the pain of the surgeries, it was all worth it as it has added to her self-confidence.

“Anything that helps me lead a happier, more confident life is worth it to me, and like they say, pain is beauty.

“I will never stop having surgery.

“Once I complete everything I would like to do and I am satisfied I will be happy and content, but once you start to age it’s all about maintenance and keeping that youthful look.

“Having surgery makes me feel empowered, I love that we are able to create ourselves to be whoever we want,” she said.