Featuring 157 ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, the collection seeks to promote clothing recycling and reuse. — Pictures via Instagram/ heinz

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Ketchup giant Heinz is attempting to mark its spot on fashion with its new collection of ketchup-stained clothes.

The Heinz Vintage Drip collection features 157 secondhand designer and streetwear pieces, each with a "unique” ketchup stain.

The line is a collaboration between the ketchup brand and online resale platform ThredUp, and includes items from brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Rag and Bone.

At present, the collection only ships to buyers in the United States and Canada.

For those wondering why they should pay for pre-stained clothes, Kraft Heinz had this to say in its media statement: "Because when it's Heinz, it's not a stain, it's a statement.”

"(W)e saw an opportunity to view the stain we've been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement," said Heinz brand manager Alyssa Cicero in the statement on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Meanwhile, ThredUp’s VP of integrated marketing Erin Wallace said the line "celebrates” reusing clothing and enabled "fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy”.

According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, based on findings from GlobalData, the global secondhand apparel market is expected to outpace the overall clothing market by 2026.

The statement added that all proceeds from the collection’s sales will go to non-profit Rise Against Hunger, which bills itself as "a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities”.

Ketchup appears to be having its moment in fashion - last week, popstar Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty dropped its own ketchup-themed collection called "Ketchup or Makeup”.

The US$25 (RM112) lip gloss set features six packets that each contain either lip gloss or actual ketchup.