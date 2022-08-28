Wenanita flanked by Lavanya on her right and Karolina to her left. Anya is on the left and Evelyn on the right. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Sabahan Wenanita Angang, 23, is the winner of Miss World Malaysia 2022.

The first runner-up is Sarawakian Evelyn Ting and the third winner is Anya Kimberly, also from Sabah.

Wenanita from Kuala Penyu beat 14 other contestants for the renowned title and would be representing Malaysia in the Miss World 2022 contest.

She is working in Kuala Lumpur as a conference producer.

Also present at the Miss World Malaysia 2022 contest held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday night were Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska and Miss World Malaysia 2021 Lavanya Sivaji. — Borneo Post