Photographs of the unnamed woman began circulating on social media several days after KFW2022 concluded. — Pictures via Twitter/ Mohd Anuar

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — The organisers of Kedah Fashion Week 2022 (KFW2022) have landed in hot water after a guest turned up for the event without a bra.

Photographs of the unnamed woman, dressed in a green tailored suit sans blouse or bra, began circulating on social media yesterday (August 9).

The three-day event, held at the Aman Central mall in Alor Setar, concluded on August 7.

Social media users weighed in on the woman’s dress sense, saying it was inappropriate for the local Malaysian context.

“This is Kedah, not Paris or the Met Gala,” said one user.

Others made speculations about the guest’s “true” gender; as one user put it, “Real women will not be so brave as to have their ‘assets’ on display.”

Overwhelmingly however, users were surprised to learn that Kedah had its own fashion week.

Kedah Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said KFW2022’s organisers will be questioned for including scantily-clad models at the event.

“The organisers did not apply for a permit nor did they receive permission (to hold the event) from local authorities.

“We will call in the organisers, ask for an explanation, and take necessary action (against them),” he said in a Facebook post last night (August 9).

Meanwhile, Aman Central issued an apology over the matter, adding that it had applied for all the necessary permits to hold the event.

“We wish to clarify that management did advise all guests to wear (sic) properly, however the challenges were unsurmountable (sic), hence would like to apologise that we have missed out to (sic) screen all the guests during the show.

“We wish to clarify that the event is not related to the Kedah state government in any way, but is the mall's internal event that has been ongoing since 2016,” said the mall in its statement published on Facebook today (August 10).