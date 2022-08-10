While Rozita Che Wan turned heads with her designer outfit at KFW2022, some say she should have taken more care to cover her ‘aurat’. —Pictures via Instagram/ rozitachewan1, azmwhb

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Fans are divided over actress Rozita Che Wan’s recent catwalk appearance, with some “advising” her against showing her ‘aurat’.

Rozita, popularly known as Che Ta, was a special guest on the catwalk at Kedah Fashion Week 2022 (KFW2022) held at Alor Setar, Kedah last Friday (August 5).

The 49-year-old former beauty queen took to the runway decked out in a floor-length white ensemble from local bridal label ByTwoo.

While some fans praised the actress for her beauty and sense of style, others were upset that she had not done more to protect her modesty.

“(She’s) pretty, but since she’s wearing a hijab, the earlobes must be covered properly too...just my two cents,” reads one comment left on Nona's Facebook post on the show.

“I’m not jealous, but it’s sad that she’s not looking after her aurat,” said a commenter, while another said that fashion was a “pathway to hell”.

Other fans were more focused on Che Ta’s looks, expressing surprise that she “still looks beautiful despite her old age”.

Still others chided unkind comments left about Che Ta, branding them as “jealous haters”.

KFW2022 itself has been embroiled in controversy after photographs of an unnamed and “inappropriately dressed” guest circulated on social media.