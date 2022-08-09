Tayla Clement Despite suffering from a neurological disorder, Tayla Clement from reaching for the stars. — Picture via Instagram/ taylaclement

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A 24-year-old New Zealand woman suffering from a rare neurological disorder, who defied the odds to become a world record holding Paralympian before turning influencer, is now taking on modelling.

Tayla Clement, who suffers from Moebius Syndrome that causes her to be unable to move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows — or even smile — due to underdevelopment of her facial nerves, shared about being bullied to the point of being suicidal.

Speaking to Daily Star, Clement said she used to go through life believing that she could not smile and it bothered her.

However, after going on a journey of self-discovery, Clement learnt that she could smile after all.

“My smile is mine, and just because it is not like the majority of the population’s smile, does not mean that my smile is not a smile.” Clement, who has 29,000 Instagram followers and 27,000 TikTok fans, said she loved making TikTok videos, which she uses to respond to negative comments she received on social media.

She revealed that a modelling agency had signed her up and they are looking forward to sharing her gift with the world.

“It is honestly such a dream come true being signed with such an incredible agency like Zebedee and being a part of such an incredibly inspiring and important movement and change within the industry!” Wanting to stamp her mark in the modelling industry, Clement knows that she has so much to give including the ability to inspire others.

“I really think the sky’s the limit so I want to take this as far as I possibly can and I am so ready for it as well.”