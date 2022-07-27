A Japanese senior citizen who has been driving without a licence for 50 years has finally been arrested by police. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a Japanese senior citizen who has been driving without a licence for 50 years.

Tatsuo Matsumoto's problem began on May 15 when he crashed into a car in Tokyo, Sora News reported.

Instead of reporting the matter to the police, the 69-year-old escaped from the scene on his three-wheeled Harley Davidson.

Unfortunately for Matsumoto, the car owner lodged a report providing police with a dash cam recording identifying the registration number of the vehicle.

Police managed to corner him two months later as he tried to escape when stopped by police.

Asked by police to show his licence, Matsumoto initially said he had left it at home and only admitted later that he did not have one.

Matsumoto, who had been riding a motorcycle since he was 17, told police he had tried to get a licence for six times but could not seem to be able to pass the test so he gave up applying in the 80s.

Prior to his recent arrest, Matsumoto had been caught and fined once for driving without a licence during his teens and once again when he was in his 50s.