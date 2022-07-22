Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both feature in the top three sexiest royal family members, according to Twitter users. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 ― Prince Harry or Prince William? On Twitter, debate is rife when it comes to determining which of the two royal brothers is the most attractive. Now, a study has drawn up a ranking of the sexiest members of the British royal family, according to Twitter users. And surprisingly, Kate Middleton doesn't even make the top five!

The charm of the British is evidently working its magic on social media. On Twitter, fans don't hesitate to share their love ― and desire ― for their favourite celebrities, not to mention members of the British royal family. By analysing almost 115,000 tweets containing the words “hot,” “horny,” and “sexy,” a study determined the 10 members of the British royal family seen as the sexiest by users on the platform.

Prince William leads the ranking with 1,204 tweets in total. His brother, Prince Harry comes third, with 1,126 tweets, slightly ahead of his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, with 1,196 tweets.

The controversial pair, who left the United Kingdom for the United States, is the sexiest couple, with 2,322 tweets in common, compared to 2,005 tweets for the future King and Queen of England.

Kate Middleton comes only seventh, far behind her sister-in-law, and is surpassed by Lady Amelia Windsor, the cousin of Princes Harry and William. Indeed, the 26-year-old is one of the most fashionable models of the moment.

While Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't make the ranking, her husband, Prince Charles, flies the flag for the family's older members by taking tenth place in the list. Top 10 sexiest British royals, according to Twitter users (rank, name, number of tweets)

1. Prince William ― 1,204

2. Meghan Markle ― 1,196

3. Prince Harry ― 1,126

4. Mike Tindall ― 1,003

5. Lady Amelia Windsor ― 905

6. Princess Beatrice ― 901

7. Kate Middleton ― 801

8. Zara Tindall ― 598

9. Princess Eugenie ― 504

10. Prince Charles ― 446 ― ETX Studio