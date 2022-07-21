NEW YORK, July 21 — The 2000s are back! So, after low-rise jeans, it’s butterfly motifs that are the latest throwbacks. Seen in jewellery, as well as on fashion accessories, tops and jeans, these winged insects are firmly back in the fashion spotlight.

The Y2K trend has struck again. After crop-tops, baggy pants, pleated skirts and sleeveless sweaters, butterflies are now making their comeback. The trend, once driven by Mariah Carey and her famous butterfly top, is now landing in all its forms. On TikTok, the #butterflyclips hashtag has nearly 25 million views — an impressive performance for hair clips that will take many fashion fans straight back to their youth.