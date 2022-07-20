Superdry recently broke their silence on why one of their ambassadors, model Brooklyn Beckham was dropped from their contract. — Screencapture via Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Fashion giant Superdry “abruptly ended” its partnership with its ambassador, model Brooklyn Beckham.

A spokesperson from Superdry told the Mail on Sunday that they have ended their RM 4.5 million contract with Beckham.

This comes after online criticism of Beckham wearing vegan-based clothing despite being a meat eater.

The spokesperson told that the company has chosen to work with “a different range of talent” for Spring/Summer 2022.

“Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign,” they said.

In November 2021, the son of famous footballer, David Beckham, announced his collaboration with Superdry on Instagram with the model sporting their hoodies.

Beckham continued to appear in other Superdry related collection launches, promoting their products on Instagram.

However, a January 2022 post of him wearing Superdry’s vegan footwear sparked online criticism as Beckham himself was not a vegan.

Known for his venturing into cooking shows online, Beckham is a lover of cuisine cooking red meats in his recipes as a celebrity chef.

Fans of the brand found that Beckham did not fit into the values and lifestyle Superdry was promoting with its emphasis on sustainability.

The model has not commented further on the split with Superdry and has instead continued to post photos spotlighting his wife, American actress Nicola Peltz.