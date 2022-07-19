Eco Spring township in Johor offers European-inspired products with modern amenities. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Let’s face it!

Property buyers today look beyond a roof over their heads when searching for a new home.

From security measures and modern amenities to investment value and sustainability standpoints, there are various aspects that influence homebuyers’ decisions in the current highly competitive property market.

But for those who opt to have an all-inclusive home with places and spaces for lifestyle as well as communities for all generations, they often go for townships.

Typically known as “a city within a city”, townships offer plenty of benefits to homeowners who want to live with peace of mind.

However, finding a strategic township that offers state-of-the-art amenities and excellent connectivity to popular urban destinations can prove tricky.

In the southern state of Johor, established property developer Eco World Development Group Berhad (EcoWorld) has launched 3 well-planned townships to offer a peaceful environment, thoughtfully designed infrastructure and create connectivity.

EcoWorld townships are carefully designed to meet the homeowners' needs and aspirations. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Inspired by your needs and aspirations, EcoWorld products and spaces are well thought out to cater to different needs.

No matter whether you are looking at innovative home products with functional layouts, commercial and industrial spaces optimised for business advantage, EcoWorld Iskandar Malaysia has something for every need — for a young homeowner, a growing family, or aspiring entrepreneurs.

Find what you're looking for and more, all within an EcoWorld signature township equipped with the best of Design, Nature and Art.

One of the townships — Eco Spring is located in Tebrau Corridor, Iskandar Malaysia. The 384-acre integrated development features European-inspired residential and commercial products.

Nearby amenities include medical centres, supermarkets, hypermarkets, international schools, transportation hubs and tertiary education institutions.

Eco Spring is also easily accessible via several major highways including, the Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway, the North-South Highway and the Pasir Gudang Highway.

For homeowners — Together we create the best lifestyle in Iskandar Malaysia

The residential area is gated and guarded to ensure the maximum safety of the residents.

Eco Spring’s latest phase of the Rosé precinct features 30’ x 60’ Garden Homes (Téno 3), as well as 32’ x 65’ Garden Homes (Rémy 3), which are tailored by EcoWorld according to customers’ lifestyle.

Téno 3 and Rémy 3 Garden Homes come with a 10ft side garden and a 20ft backlane garden for kids to enjoy the outdoors. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Téno 3 and Rémy 3 Garden Homes come with a 10ft side garden*, for families to have fun at.

There is also a 20ft backlane garden* for kids to enjoy the outdoors without the presence of cars and other vehicles in this car-free zone.

This precinct is gated and guarded at all times for safety and security.

It is surrounded by lush greenery and gardens too.

Fully gated & guarded residential area to ensure maximum safety. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

For instance, Eco Palladium, a stylish European-style commercial hotspot is located in Eco Spring too.

There are businesses that can be found at Eco Palladium, such as food and beverage, retail and services, education, wellness etc.

Eco Palladium is a commercial hotspot with businesses ranging from food and beverage outlets to education and wellness. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Another retail area that is worth checking out in Eco Spring is Spring Labs, a retail concept park which has a collection of “picture perfect” spots to take memorable photos, and cafes and restaurants that are aesthetically pleasing on the inside and out.

Eco Lab is another retail area with picture-perfect spots for shoppers to find good food and also take memorable photos. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Ready to co-create the best lifestyle with Eco Spring in Iskandar Malaysia? Contact a sales representative or visit Eco-World's website to learn more about their residential or commercial offerings.

