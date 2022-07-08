The latest versions of the Tesla Model X have an adaptive suspension. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 — Tesla’s latest update allows owners of a model with adaptive suspension to have the system settings adjust automatically in relation to the road conditions, boosting comfort while helping to prevent damage on rough surfaces.

Through its latest over-the-air update (2022.20), Tesla is introducing a new feature that analyses road conditions and adjusts ride height accordingly. This means that models with an adaptive suspension system will be able to avoid damage from potholes and other irregularities on the road surface. Over time, this will allow Tesla to develop a sort of “map” of road conditions, in order to automatically trigger the adaptive suspension in its vehicles when necessary.

This feature will obviously only work in vehicles with adaptive suspension technology, i.e., the latest Model S and Model X. To activate it, go to Controls, Suspension, Adaptive Suspension Damping, and then choose the Comfort or Auto setting.

In addition to improving the comfort of the driver and their passengers, this technology is intended to protect all of the vehicle’s components, which can be damaged by rough roads.

Note that Ford launched a similar system a few years ago, as an option on some models. This notably allows the suspension to adapt when approaching a pothole. However, the sharing of data and the size of the Tesla fleet involved, especially in the United States, could make a significant difference.

Other features of the update include a warning chime when a traffic light turns green or the car in front moves forward, faster seatbelt tensioning in the event of a collision, detection of speed limit signs, and the resetting of tire settings after replacement. — ETX Studio