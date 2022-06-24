Neelofa said she will reveal her son's face on social media posts when she is ready. — Picture via Facebook/ Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa is defending her decision not to show her soon-to-be five-month-old son's face on social media as she is doing it for the sake of the child's mental health.

The 33-year-old said she was taking a leaf from actress Elly Mazlein, who said her child appeared to be happier while at school as nobody was aware about the child's background, mStar reported.

“It is for the sake of the child's mental health.”

“If not, they will be crowded by people wanting to take their pictures. Pity them,” Neelofa, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, reportedly said.

Neelofa, who married preacher Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, better known as PU Riz, on March 27 last year, gave birth to Muhammad Bilai on January 29.

The 33-year-old said she wanted her son to grow up to be a normal child and will only reveal his face at a suitable time.

“Let's wait when he grows bigger and stronger,” the former MeleTOP host added, noting that until the time comes she will continue to cover Bilai's face on social media posts.