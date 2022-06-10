Caption: The Duke of Cambridge was seen yesterday dressed as a homeless worker on the streets of London — Picture via Instagram/ Vitalijus and Laura Zuikauskas

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Prince William surprised tourists and Londoners yesterday when he was seen working undercover as a newspaper seller in Central London, reported the BBC.

The Duke of Cambridge swapped his suit and tie for a red vest and cap as he approached passersby to sell the UK newspaper, The Big Issue.

The Big Issue is an award-winning magazine that offers work to the homeless by allowing them to sell its papers for £2.50 (RM13.74).

Its homeless vendors are usually dressed in a uniform featuring a signature red vest and cap.

Londoners and tourists were surprised by the humble approach of the Prince, asking them if they would like to purchase a magazine.

Given Prince Williams's fame, it was only a matter of hours before the public took photos and selfies with the future King.

Black cab driver, Neil Kramer, posted a picture of himself, the prince, and another Big Issue vendor.

“I was charging up my taxi on Rochester Row in Westminster when I was approached by a vendor who introduced himself as William and asked if I would like to buy a copy of the Big Issue,” Kramer said in a BBC interview.

“When I realised who it was, I was a bit shocked but of course said yes.

“He then introduced the other gentlemen with him and we had a lovely chat for 15 minutes about the charity and its work.”

Lithuanian tourists Vitalijus and Laura Zuiskauskas were surprised to spot the prince himself after visiting London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We bought the magazine and had a warm chat,” Mr. Zuikauskas told BBC.

“We wished him good luck and shook hands, and were excited that the Royal Family takes big care of ordinary people.”

Social media users have praised the prince for his humility in not making his charity work a public stunt as he was not seen with any press or photographers.

Prince William being spotted selling ‘The Big Issue’ on the streets of London is actually iconic



These are sold to raise money for those experiencing homelessness, this news only came to light because people took pictures with him and one man posted it on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/coMqGboIFB — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 9, 2022

I confess, I'm not much of a monarchist ...



... but I'm very impressed by this guy.



Prince William spotted selling Big Issue on street as fans praise 'humble' work https://t.co/m63ksqpyyA — Graham Simmons (@grahamjsimmons) June 9, 2022

Prince William often works with charity organisations like The Big Issue and Centrepoint UK to raise awareness on homelessness.

In 2015, he helped a previously homeless Journalist student, Sophia Kichou, by landing her an exclusive interview with him on The Big Issue.