The DeLorean Alpha5 should be available for pre-order before the end of 2022. — Picture courtesy of DeLorean Motor Company, DeLorean Alpha5

NEW YORK, June 3 — The all-new electric DeLorean, an ultramodern version of the car made famous worldwide by the Back to the Future movies, has finally broken cover. With just 88 units scheduled to be made, this model should be available for preorder before the end of the year, with the first shipments scheduled for 2024.

The DeLorean Alpha5 marks the American brand's great return to the forefront of the scene, in a comeback that's got the future clearly in sight. A few years after its revival, the auto manufacturer is finally poised to launch a successor to its legendary DMC-12.

Designed by the ItalDesign studio, the DeLorean Alpha5 is an all-electric four-seater model that takes on many of the DMC-12's iconic features, from the shape of the lights to the famous gull-wing doors. The interior is much more modern, and features two large screens on the dashboard and centre console. In terms of performance, expect a top speed of up to 250 km/h and 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration in 2.99 seconds. Range is estimated to be just over 480 km.

This vehicle is expected to be officially presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 21, 2022. Its price has not yet been announced. — ETX Studio