Kind Perak man helps elderly couple left behind by bus at Ipoh R&R after they try walking down highway

Kind Perak man applauded online for helping an elderly couple a ride after they were left behind by their bus. ― Picture via Facebook/ Hafez Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― A kind Perak man has been praised online for lending a helping hand to an elderly couple by giving them a ride as they’ve missed their bus.

Mohd Hafez Sabri shared a photo on Facebook yesterday, of him and the elderly couple inside his car and a recap of what had happened.

The Perak PAS youth chief said that he first met the couple at a stop near the Ipoh toll plaza.

He had stopped to perform his prayers when he came across the couple looking troubled.

“I noticed that the aunty and the uncle were restless, like they were searching for something.

“It did occur to me to ask them what’s wrong but I’m afraid that it could just be my assumption and they might have other personal issues.

“So, I just went in and performed my prayers. I tried searching for the aunty and uncle again after but they were no longer there. I figured they must be back on the road already,” Hafez wrote.

To his surprise he came across the elderly couple again as he was making his exit from the R&R —walking along the highway.

“It turns out that the elderly couple had missed their bus when they stopped at the Ipoh toll plaza just now.

“They went off their bus to perform their prayers. This really shouldn’t be happening; the bus driver and their assistant should make sure all passengers are aboard before continuing their journey.

“I asked their permission to send and catch up to their bus, Alhamdulillah, we’ve made it on time because their bus had made another stop at Aman Jaya in Meru, Ipoh,” he wrote.

“So, I sent them there immediately,” he said, adding that the couple later managed to board their bus.

Hafez added that the couple was from Sungai Petani, Kedah and were heading to Johor.

He also said that he felt the urge to help the elderly couple because they remind him of his own parents.

Hafez’s Facebook post has amassed over 8,000 likes and has been shared over 600 times on Facebook.

His post was also reshared on local Facebook page, Viral Perak garnering over 7,000 likes with many applauding his efforts.