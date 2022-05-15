AirAsia’s Super+ subscription plan facilitates frequent travellers

AirAsia planes prepare for take-off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — It’s been more than a month since the border reopened and many people especially loyal users of AirAsia and frequent flyers who have to travel to see their loved ones or go on vacation can now use airasia’s Super App, Super+ subscription plan, formerly known as the ‘unlimited pass’.

Head of Super+ Sean Ter said the Super+ subscription plan will allow subscribers to enjoy three main benefits including unlimited flights, unlimited free delivery for airasia food orders, and Covid-19 Pre-Departure Insurance Coverage, which will allow them to apply for insurance benefits if they are unfortunate enough to contract Covid-19 within seven days of their scheduled departure.

“The plan allows them to explore destinations they have missed for the past two years and gives the best value for unlimited free delivery for airasia food orders across the country and locations where the service is available at (Klang Valley, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Seremban, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Kota Bharu, Kuching, and Miri).

“The subscribers can fly anywhere with unlimited flight redemption across all Airasia airlines for domestic and international destinations with unlimited flights with selected flights (Flight code AK, FD, QZ, Z2),” he said to Bernama in an exclusive interview.

He also said that the company is continuously exploring to add more features, including discounts on airasia rides, airasia xpress and many more and will announce them when they are available.

Business woman, Rizawani Fiona Heng, 42, said she has been using Airasia’s services since the establishment of the airline, and now she has subscribed to its Super+ plan that allows her to fly frequently for vacation, staycation or even a day trip.

“I am passionate about flying and travelling and airasia’s Super+ make things easier cause I travel on a monthly basis, and it enables me to get reasonable fares from AirAsia, and although there’s flight rescheduling, it doesn’t really bother me because I have the flexibility to change my trip.

“Being a mother of five, I have the responsibility as a mother and most of the time I am outstation, this makes things harder, but I bought this reasonable plan for my entire family including my maid,” she said to Bernama recently.

The Sabah-born businesswoman added that she has been flying around Malaysia since the pandemic, and now that the border has reopened, she is relieved that there is no longer a need for Covid-19 test or even quarantine, and that she has already booked flights to Singapore, Bangkok, and even Manila within this year.

She had recently gone to Kuching, Sarawak just to grab lunch and had a massage during the weekend through airasia’s Super+ plan.

Meanwhile, former mixed martial arts fighter, Allen Solomon Chong, 40, who now works as project manager at Bangsar Heights Pavilion, said he travels almost every week from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Sabah to meet his family with a much more reasonable option with airasia Super+ that allows him to travel weekly without any hidden fees.

“I have no choice other than to travel weekly because of my job’s nature, I work here in KL while my family is in Sabah, I have to fly weekly to see them and spend quality time with them, especially with my children as they are still small, from one to eight years old.

“At times, it is frustrating to fly often, with flights being rescheduled but at the end of the day, it is worth it as I’m able to see my kids. The chat system, AirAsia Virtual Allstar, helps a lot if we have any enquiries and make things easier most of the time,” he said.

The father of four also said that he’s been flying with AirAsia for almost four years despite the pandemic, and although there were ups and downs, he was satisfied with the airline’s services overall. — Bernama