Buddhist temple in Singapore organises pet blessing ceremony in conjunction with Wesak Day celebration

Pet owners can also offer lights with their furkids to gain merits as one family for the upcoming Buddhist holy day. ― Picture via Facebook/Thekchen Choling Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― A Buddhist temple in Singapore is organising an inaugural blessing ceremony for pets on the eve of Wesak Day.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Thekchen Choling said the event would be held at the temple located at Beatty Lane in Kallang on May 14 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

This, they said, was in celebration of Buddha’s Universal Love for all beings including animals.

Besides a blessing ceremony for pets, there will also be light offerings, paw painting and photo taking.

According to them, the animal blessing would be conducted by the temple's Venerables while pet owners can offer lights with their pets to gain merits as one family.

“Light symbolises hope and lighting a candle for Buddha brings positivity to you and your pet’s life.

“Make your heartfelt wishes together with your pet to gain merits together as one family,” said the temple.

As for paw painting, it will be created by pets and guided by facilitators.

The temple will also be decorated in Wesak theme, with sky lanterns and lights making it suitable for photo shoots.

While all activities are free of charge, devotees are welcomed to make a donation for the temple's Animal Welfare Fund.

In conjunction with the event, the temple will also be giving away freebies such as pet food.

Wesak Day is celebrated by Buddhists to commemorate Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and death.