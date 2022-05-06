After waiting nearly 10 years, woman in Japan finally gets her Kiwami Croquettes made from Kobe beef

After waiting for nine years, the Kiwami Croquettes ordered by Twitter user @hayasino have finally arrived. — Pictures via Twitter/ @hayasino

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A woman in Tokyo, Japan finally received her Kiwami Croquettes recently, some nine years after ordering it.

Kiwami Croquettes, made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes by Asahiya, are available only in limited quantities, SoraNews24.com reported.

According to the portal, Asahiya only makes 200 pieces of the delicacies daily and those interested to buy it could not line up in front of the shop to purchase but instead order it and wait for it to be mailed to you.

Twitter user @hayasino got her order on April 28 and decided to share her joy with her followers.

@hayasino said she had put in her order on September 8, 2013.

７年半待ちのコロッケ注文したので届くまで７年半待つ — 林野 (@hayasino) September 8, 2013

Her order was supposed to arrive in spring of 2021 but a poor crop of the Red Andes potatoes Ahashiya uses for its Kiwami Croquettes caused a delay in filling orders.

What has changed since @hayasino put in her order?

Besides relocating to Tokyo, she has gotten married twice, the portal said.

Seeing the long waiting time, it would be foolish to order a small amount although the minimum order is five pieces that are sold at ¥2,700 (RM90) each.

@hayasino said she bought enough to thoroughly stuff her freezer.

If you are interested in ordering Asahiya’s Kiwami Croquettes, the waiting period has now been extended to 30 years.