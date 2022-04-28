Micro-cheating, or the art of only being a tiny bit unfaithful

Micro-cheating is becoming more and more common, spurred by the use of social media. — Picture by Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, April 28 — Cheating while maintaining a Platonic relationship? Micro-cheating describes an ambiguous kind of relationship with a person other than your partner. This emotional infidelity is becoming more and more common, spurred by the use of social networks.

Where does infidelity begin? For some, infidelity starts long before a kiss or a more intimate relationship. It can start with a look, a text message, a coffee date... These actions may seem insignificant or minor, but when put together, they can be the first signs of infidelity. Hence, the term micro-cheating.

This could be described as gentle flirting with someone who is not your partner. Micro-cheating does not involve physical contact. With micro-cheating, it’s more a question of emotional infidelity. This betrayal could even be more complicated to manage for the person who has been “cheated on.” In fact, this breakdown of emotional trust in a couple could cause more damage than “physical” infidelity.

However, each couple has its own definition of infidelity. So, what can be qualified as micro-cheating in one relationship can also be considered irrelevant to another couple. It is up to each couple to define their own definition of fidelity and the boundaries that should not be crossed. The key is to communicate within the relationship.

