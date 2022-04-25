Malaysia Airlines offers students up to 35pc off fares during festive season

According to the statement, through MHexplorer, students between 18 and 26 will enjoy varying travel benefits all year-round. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering discounts of up to 35 per cent for eligible students to “balik kampung” for Hari Raya celebrations under its MHexplorer travel programme.

In a statement today, the airline said the promotion is valid for travel until June 30, 2022.

“To enjoy this limited-time offer, students must first sign up as an MHexplorer member and will immediately enjoy an additional 5 per cent off on the existing (up to 30 per cent) discount on airfares for travel until June 30,” it said.

According to the statement, through MHexplorer, students between 18 and 26 will enjoy varying travel benefits all year-round.

Some of the benefits include up to 30 per cent off on Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights, an additional 10 kilogrammes (kg) baggage allowance, one complimentary date change, and 20 per cent off Firefly air cargo, as well as “family and friends” discounts, among others.

Meanwhile, the airline’s tour operating arm, MHholidays, is also offering up to 20 per cent off on flights and hotel packages, starting from RM359 for a 3-day, 2-night stay for domestic destinations, bookable from tomorrow.

The offer is valid until May 10, 2022.

“MHholidays customers can enjoy the significant value of a 35kg baggage allowance, complimentary onboard meals and free seat selection, among others,” the statement said. — Bernama