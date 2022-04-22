Cat accessories producer and and pet hotels report brisk business as owners prepare to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri

With Hari Raya around the corner, cat owners are taking the opportunity to dress up their pets. ― Picture via Facebook/ Paola & Peeps

IPOH, April 22 ― For many pet owners, their furbabies are part of their families.

With the Hari Raya Aidilfitri around the corner, many are taking the opportunity to dress up their cats to the nines.

Cat accessory producer Paola & Peeps (P&P) reported an eightfold increase in its business this year as owners prepare to celebrate.

P&P spokesman Siti Fatimah Azhari said they have five tailors to cater to the demand.

Cat accessories producer Paola & Peeps has five tailors to produce cats clothing and accessories. ― Picture via Facebook/ Paola & Peeps

“Three of the tailors are in charge of sewing the clothes while one tailor each is assigned to make songkok and accessories,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Siti said the cats’ baju raya are between sizes S and XXXL.

“We have more than 10 different colours to choose from,” she said, adding that the design is to cater to both male and female cats.

“The design for male cats is the Rumi edition and the design for female cats is the Juli edition,” added Siti.

Farah Atiqah Zainun (foreground) and Nurul Syamimi Mohd Zabidi, pet assistants at Friendly Pet House, attending to their clients. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

While P&P do deliver their products, pet owners can also visit their physical shops in Taiping, Ipoh and Sri Damansara to browse.

Siti said if pet owners opt for delivery, they need to get their orders in by April 25 to ensure they receive the products before Hari Raya.

Visit their Facebook page or Instagram for further details.

Accommodation for cats

Pet hotels are also reporting brisk business with many owners putting their cats up for boarding for a worry-free balik kampung.

Friendly Pet House co-owner Sabrina Lee said her branch at Meru had been fully booked a month before Hari Raya.

“There are 30 cages in the shop and all of them have been filled,” she said, adding that some customers were referred to her main shop at Ipoh Garden East.

Friendly Pet House co-owner Sabrina Lee said her branch shop at Meru had been fully booked a month before Hari Raya. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Lee said owners who register their cats to stay at the hotels are those going back to their kampung.

“The situation was so much different from last year where only three pet owners came in to put their cats,” she said, attributing it to the government allowing the people to travel this festive season as compared to the start of Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

Tan said there are still cages available if cat owners want to board their furbabies. ― Picture courtesy of Tan Chooi Chooi

Home-based cat hotel operator in Klang Valley Tan Chooi Chooi said she still has five cages for cats.

“There have been enquiries for my services but pet owners have yet to sign up.

“Maybe they are waiting till the last minute before coming in,” she said.

In the business for more than a decade, Tan said owners can be assured their cats will be well taken care of if they board their cats with her as the cages are in her house.

“Besides ensuring a clean environment, I will also feed them on time,” she added.

For more details on her cat boarding, Tan can be contacted via her Facebook page.