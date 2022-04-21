Brazilian toddler born with two functioning penises has surgery to remove one of the organs

The toddler, from Brazil, had a complete diphallia which means the extra member was more than just a stump. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A two-year-old boy born with two penises due to a rare birth defect has undergone surgery to remove the bigger organ.

The toddler, from Brazil, had a complete diphallia which means the extra member was more than just a stump, Daily Star reported.

Only one in every five to six million baby boys are born with an extra penis.

Doctors in Sao Paulo treating the boy had initially planned to save his left penis, which was larger.

While the boy’s mother confirmed both penises could be erect, doctors later found out that he could only urinate from the smaller, right penis as the urethra of the larger one was too narrow.

Examinations also revealed that each member only had one of two corpora cavernosa, the spongy columns in the shaft of the penis that fill with blood when becoming erect.

Given that he now only has one corpora cavernosa, it remains unclear whether he will ever be able to achieve erections.

Earlier this year, doctors in Uzbekistan came across a seven-year-old with two functioning penises.

Both members had urethras and erectile tissue but it was unclear whether both could actually become erect.